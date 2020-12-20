JUI-F mulls over power show outside NAB office

Amid the rising temperature which shot up further after the NAB sent a questionnaire to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, his party has started considering a power show outside the anti-graft body’s office either in Islamabad or Peshawar, sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the suggestion has been put forward by the party leaders with most of them saying that the NAB office in Peshawar is the most suitable place for this purpose.

They are of the opinion that Fazl was being targeted after the opposition’s movement against the government gained momentum. Condemning the media trial of Fazl and his aides, the JUI-F leaders vowed that they won’t allow NAB to continue with the practice, which had been continuously violating the Supreme Court orders. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal would have to answer many questions when the protest was held outside the office, the JUI-F leaders remarked. This strong reaction came as the NAB on Friday sent a detailed questionnaire containing 26 queries to the JUI-F chief, asking him to submit a reply along with evidence by December 24, in connection with the ongoing assets beyond means inquiry.

It also warned Fazl, who is also the PDM president, that any failure to comply with the directives would result in legal action. On the other hand, the seasoned politician reacted to the development, saying that the “buddies” were using the issue for media trial. They did not recognise or accept the NAB as an accountability organisation, he added.