Govt has no threats from PDM gatherings: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the incumbent government is not threatened from Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) gatherings, sit-ins or long march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term because of PDM leader’s negative politics without any agenda with the aim to save their looted national wealth, he said in a talk show of private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties should come into the Parliament to make legislation and reforms on various issues including electoral system to ensure more transparency in it.

He said it was the discretion of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new schedule of the upcoming Senate elections to make it more transparent. The government would request the ECP to conduct the Senate polls a month before the stipulated time, he added. He said the PDM Members of National Assembly should submit their resignations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for approval.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that performance of all 115 land record centres and 20 mobile land centres was satisfactory in Punjab.

Talking to the media at a land record centre at Kobey Chak near here on Saturday, she said that hectic efforts were under way to enhance capacity of these centres to provide maximum relief to the public through the computerised land record centres under the direct supervision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said that the government would expand the the land revenue computerization network to union council level across Punjab for facilitating people.

She said the government was abolishing the traditional patwar system in Punjab and was bringing village officer system. She said that the government would soon establish a Revenue Academy at Lahore for the training of the Revenue staff soon.

She said that the Sharif brothers always supported qabza mafia during their tenure.

She said that the Board of Revenue Punjab and Federal Board of Revenue were sharing their data with each other for giving relief to the public under a data-sharing agreement. She said that the system of properties’ registration had been computerised in 100 tehsils of Punjab, as the provincial government had started work for printing and upgrading the ‘Jama Bandi’.

Dr Firdous said that 140,000 acres of land had yet been retrieved from the qabza mafia across Punjab during the last two years by the government. The worth of the retrieved land was Rs 1000 billion, she added.

She said that the land transfer procedure had been made easy at banks for farmers, enabling them to get the ‘Fard’ of their lands easily under the ‘One Window Operation’, to get agricultural loans as well.

Dr Firdous said that 23 banks had been given access to the land revenue records in Punjab for the first time. She said the e-stamping was helping a lot in checking fake stamp papers besides giving 80 per cent additional income to the government under the stamp duty category as well.

The Revenue department was issuing online ‘Fard’ for registration of properties. She said the government was also introducing a system for payment of mutation fee through an android app as well.

She said that the Revenue Department had also established special counters in 14 embassies and consulates in four countries (America, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE) for facilitating the overseas Pakistanis there. They could get documents of their properties while staying abroad.

She said that nine industrial zones had been established on 10,000 acres of land in Punjab which could create maximum opportunities of jobs and investment in the province. She asked Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face the law. She said that the opposition and the PDM had no pain for the public and their deadline for long march was nothing more than gimmickry. “The PDM was doing their negative politics of confrontation and misleading the nation by making lame excuses just to protect their corruption,” she added. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to purging the country of the corrupt leaders and corruption on priority.