Ayaz Sadiq declines to become PML-N Lahore chief

Sardar Ayaz SadiqPML-N senior leader and former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has refused to become party’s Lahore president, it was learnt on Saturday. The top PML-N leadership has started consultations over several names for selecting the next Lahore chief. Saiful Malook Khokhar, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan are leading the race. The lobbying for the top Lahore post is also in full swing as a former federal minister is putting all his weight behind Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

An Arain may replace an Arain as Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman and Mian Marghoob Ahmad are both Arain. PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik has declined to continue the job due to ill-health. Names of MNA Wahid Alam Khan and Malik Riaz are also on the table.