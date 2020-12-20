Weather, living conditions main cause of deteriorating Covid-19 situation: Dr. Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Saturday said main reasons for the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in different cities were factors of weather and living condition.

If the people were careful, the war against Covid-19 could be won quickly, otherwise government would be forced to take tough decisions, he said. He said following SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) were essential to curtail spread of COVID 19. Talking to a private news channel, he said rising daily deaths ratio was a matter of concern and if implementation of SOPs was not ensured, the situation could be more worse.

“I am satisfied with the steps taken by the government but I appealed to the people to understand the gravity of the situation”, he added.