Court summons implementation report over freezing of Shehbaz Sharif’s family assets

An accountability court in Lahore has on Saturday summoned implementation report over freezing of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sarif’s family assets in the money laundering reference.

Accountability Court Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan issued the two-page verdict which was reserved during the previous hearing. Lahore NAB DG has been directed to submit implementation report of freezing the assets of Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Harron Yousuf and other proclaimed offenders. Furthermore, the court summoned the NAB witnesses for cross-examination – which was not completed earlier due to other engagements of Shehbaz Sharif’s counsels – on December 22 in the next hearing. Let it be known that the anti-corruption watchdog had nominated sixteen suspects in the submitted reference and six of them have been declared as proclaimed offenders for failing to appear before the court.