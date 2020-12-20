Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Chandigarh shooting for his next, a progressive love story titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Despite shooting in his hometown, the actor is staying in a hotel to protect his parents and family from the deadly coronavirus and is dearly missing being with them. As soon as he wraps the film’s shoot, Ayushmann will be doing necessary tests before celebrating Christmas and New Year with them!

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals, “It’s been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh. I will be fortunate to spend Christmas and New Year with them this year and I know it will be priceless.”

Post the pandemic lockdown, Ayushmann flew to Chandigarh to be with his family and has also found time to properly catch up with his friends. He says, “Since the lockdown lifted, we have been in Chandigarh and we have made amazing memories with each other. I have been able to catch up with my full family, my friends from school and college as well as some of my teachers, so I’m going to deeply cherish the time I have spent in my hometown.”

Ayushmann is happy that his kids Virajveer and Varushka have managed to soak in Chandigarh and felt closer to their roots.

“I’m really happy that my kids got to spend time and live in Chandigarh because that’s where our roots are and I think they have had a blast. With the attention that they have got from our families and our friends, in the past few months, I think they are going to miss them dearly,” the versatile star says.

Ayushmann revealed that Christmas and New Year is going to be a super intimate affair for the Khurranas. He says, “We are going to do a simple get-together during New Year’s eve. I will be wrapping my shoot soon and I will have enough time to do my COVID tests, get the reports and go home. I will be able to finally spend time with my family & hug them. I haven’t been able to do this because of my shoot. So, I think New Year will be a very intimate affair at the Khurrana’s and I’m looking forward to bringing in the new year with them.”

He adds, “2020 has taught us to concentrate on our priorities, on the things that bring us joy and I’m fortunate that I will have all the important pieces of my life under the same roof to celebrate New Year with.”