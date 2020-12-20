Faisal Qureshi’s awareness raising film regarding COVID-19 goes viral

Faisal Qureshi’s Gameover Productions video 'Call to Action' – an awareness raising film – has gone viral with COVID-19 peaking again drastically in the last few days The first thing to hit one in the face, other than a mandatory mask, is the wit and humour the message carries on how everyone living and breathing the dreaded pandemic is so #39;immune' by now, that not only have we slacked about taking the disease lightly but also become careless about following the SOPs. Hence, the stark reminder of strictly following the SOPs is again being reinforced.

The three famous celebrities, Mehwish Hayat, Shehzad Roy and Waseem Akram in a zoom call – which is again so relatable under the current scenario – where the fact that the host doesn’t allow the guests to utter even a single word sheds light on the social ethics and etiquettes of having a guest on a public forum in a brilliant but funny way – point to ponder upon yet again!

In a stressful, unpredictable, tough time, this is just what is needed – a breath of fresh air and a hearty laugh seems like what the doctor ordered! An overall note of zest and humour to combat the tough times, yet a public service message so cleverly and humorously conveyed by the inimitable Faisal Qureshi who excels in saying things in a new way. If you've missed this one, do look it up. It'll give you the laugh – and the safety reminder – you need right now!