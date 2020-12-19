India planning a ‘surgical strike’?

The Pakistani government has done the right thing by sharing its concerns about a possible “surgical strike” by India with notable international capitals. Just days earlier, Islamabad released a dossier detailing Indian propaganda and espionage activities within Pakistan. Now not just India but much of the rest of the world will also have to shoulder a bulk of the responsibility for what happens if the Modi government really goes ahead with its plans and directly attacks Pakistan. There can be no doubt whatsoever that the Pakistani armed forces are prepared for any and all scenarios and can defend the motherland against foreign aggression and also serve the enemy a dose of its own medicine. Yet the region, and countries beyond, will suffer from the confrontation, which is why it is so important to nip this evil in the bud before any lasting damage is done.

Islamabad has long held the position, backed by ample evidence, that India tends to put the spotlight on Pakistan whenever it faces unrest from within. And since the Indian republic has hardly ever been in such a state of disarray as it is right now, Pakistan is not at all surprised that its intelligence agencies have picked up chatter that indicates that the old enemy is up to its old tricks once again. The Indian economy is in the worst state since independence. Sure, the pandemic has played a part, as it has in all other countries, yet India’s economy began struggling long before March. The Modi administration’s poor handling of the coronavirus situation only hastened the collapse.

Now, with unemployment at levels never seen before, the economy in complete freefall, poverty on the rise and everybody especially farmers protesting, the Indian media has already begun spewing venom against Pakistan to deflect attention away from real issues at home. Add to this all the evidence Pakistan has unearthed about India’s covert adventures in this country and it becomes very clear why Islamabad has red flagged India’s activities in front of the whole world. Pakistan is also very right that the world’s most powerful and influential countries can and indeed should make India walk away from this path of needless confrontation and settle its own internal problems without trying to drag Pakistan into everything when it is in trouble. Let there be no doubt; any surgical strike or even the minutest cross-border provocation will be paid back in full.