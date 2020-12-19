Acclaimed Italian Chef interacts with COTHM students in an online session

A packed room of culinary students listened in awe as world-renowned Italian chef Domenico Maggi relayed his mind-blowing experience in the field of modern culinary arts.

The celebrated chef is as an ambassador for the Mediterranean Diet, Apulian and Italian cuisine in the world. He won silver in what is arguably the most prestigious global cooking tournament Ika Culinary Olympics Berlin 2000.

He bagged a gold medal in Intergasta Stuttgard in 1999 and Hotelympia London in 2000.

Maggi, who hails from Italy, happens to be Worldchefs approved “A” judge and judging seminar instructor.

Over three decades, Domenico Maggi – whose co-authored books, Il Buffet secondo L’Etoile and Tapas L’Etoile, are making rounds, appeared as aspecial guest in numerous Italian TV programs along with judging Black Box, an Albanian TV program.

Notably, He was a lecturer for 40 years at the Catering College “Perrotti” in Bari.

Momentarily, he is the owner of Truddhi and works as executive chef and banqueting manager at Tenuta Visconti.

Today, he added culinary expertise to a talented group of students to develop a new form of skills in the era of innovation.

Chef Domenico Maggi, who is the member of Worldchefs’ Board, taught the students his signature recipe and plating technique. He provided the attendees with insights of specialized skills and knowledge required to gain confidence and further their career in culinary industry.

“From pretty humble beginnings, I found myself facing the same challenges as you as a young chef,” he said during his aspirational talk to students and appreciated their zeal.

He also lauded the efforts of founder COTHM Pakistan, Mr Ahmad Shafiq in establishing a platform that is providing continuous support and opportunities to the youth of Pakistan.