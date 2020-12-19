Passing out parade of police cadets held in South Waziristan

The passing out parade of 361 police cadets of the tribal district South Waziristan was held at Manzai Fort on Saturday.

The police recruits successfully completed 14 weeks professional training which was organized by Gomal Scouts of Frontier Core South.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC) South Major General Umar Bashir, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Yaseen Farooq, Commander FC Sector Headquarter South brigadier Neik Naam Baig, Commandant Gomal Scouts Col Mazhar, Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqbal Khattak, and a good number of tribal elders attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony as the special guest, IG FC Major General Umar Bashir said that 863 cadets of police had successfully completed the professional training at different training centers under the guidance of Police and FC trainers.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police rendered unmatchable sacrifices during the last two decades in war against terror and hoped the training will enhance the professional capacities of police to counter crimes more effectively in the newly merged tribal districts. He maintained that establishing a police force would bring durable peace in the tribal areas after their merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The IG FC examined the professional skills of different training groups and distributed prizes amongst the outstanding performers of the training program.

Earlier, the 361 cadets of police took oath to fulfill their professional duties with honesty and devotion in accordance with the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.