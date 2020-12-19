International Migrants Day 2020

In celebration of International Migrants Day on 18 December 2020, the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Lahore, in collaboration with the University of the Punjab, Gender Studies Department and the Labour and Human Resource Department (L&HRD), Government of Punjab, organised an online conference on how migration perceptions are formed.

The contributing factors, public attitude, including their scale, patterns and the social and economic impact on societies as well as proposed measures to promote balanced migration narratives in host, transit and destination countries during pandemic, came under discussion.

This conference brought together over 70 participants from academia, government /policymakers, national and international experts in the field of migration in Pakistan to explore the causes and consequences of migration narratives in origin and destination countries, examining their construction and assessing their effects on attitudes to migration. In addition, in response to the COVID-19 crises, this conference aimed to explore ways to promote a more balanced migration narrative in origin and destination countries in support of Pakistani migrants.

Dr. Raana Malik, HOD Gender Studies, University of the Punjab, Ms. Maham Hameed, Research fellow, CIMRAD – Lahore School of Economics, Dr. Nasir Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Ms. Jennifer Moberg Pforte, Migration Consultant, International Federation of Red Cross, discussed the factors for marginalisation of (Pakistani) migrants in GCC countries and attitudes of origin and home communities. They also provided further insights on how irregular migrants dealt with the health, social and economic crises during COVID-19.

Raana Rahim, Head of Office ICMPD Pakistan, said in her welcome remarks, “ICMPD recognises the challenges and difficulties of international migration that can only be addressed through enhanced cooperation, collective action and by changing negative perceptions about migration that are not based on evidence or supported by facts. In Pakistan, ICMPD has been supporting the flagship projects Migrant Resource Centres (Lahore and Islamabad) to contribute to a positive and fact based migration narrative”

Nadia Kashif, Coordinator, Migrant Resource Centre, added “the youth, who approach the MRC, between 16-30 years, usually perceive migration as a shortcut, easy way to earn money and settle abroad. We are working with the GOP to align the migration perception with the reality, filling the gaps and building positive migration narratives for all youth to avoid irregular migration.”

The Additional Secretary, Labour & Human Resource Department, Mr. Muhammad Majid Iqbal, emphasised the importance of the conference by observing, “all migrants are entitled to equal protection of all their human rights. The government is working and developing the projects that provide solution to the challenges faced by aspirant migrant workers at home in Pakistan and abroad. We would like to prepare them better to deal with these challenges at home, abroad and upon return.”

Dr. Raana Malik, HoD Gender Studies, University of the Punjab, “highlighted the need of more research and awareness raising on the challenges of migrants. Migrant’s voices need to be heard and we should appreciate the contribution of their struggle and hard work”

About the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Pakistan:

The Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) was established in Islamabad and Lahore in 2016. The MRCs work under the auspices of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) at Federal Level and with Department of Labour, Government of Punjab at the provincial level. They are supported by the EU-funded project “Improving Migration Management in the Silk Routes Countries” and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). The MRCs help people make informed decisions when considering to migrate.

They provide different types of services: personal counselling, referrals to services for migrants, pre-departure orientation and outreach to outgoing, intending and potential migrants by engaging with local communities, technical, vocational institutes, universities and government offices.