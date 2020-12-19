APC, Political Parties demanded ending action against re-assembled vehicles

All political parties have shown deep concern on action against cut vehicles, demanded the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) Government and local Administration to stop the action immediately.

Taking the issue of re-assembled and cut vehicle, all parties conference held here on Friday at Batkhela, jointly rejected the action against re-assembled and cut vehicles. They asked the Government to revise the decision and take a reasonable way to compensate the owners as thousands of poor people employment attached to reassembled vehicles business.

Addressing to the APC, ex MNA Syed Bakhtyar Maani said, ” Malakand is tax-free zone and administration taking the wrong path under the guise of high court orders and seizing the poor people’s vehicles, the issue is related to poor people employment and the Government snatching poor people mouthpiece. Thousands of poor peoples affecting by Government decision. He asked the Government for ending the action and warned ” If the action against re-assembled and cut vehicles not been stoped, all parties will march towards Swat and will record their protest before commissioner Malakand house. They appealed the High Court to revise the orders as the issue is relating to the poor people’s employment.

Mentioning the High Court decision, ANP leader Ziaulhaq Advocate said, “There is no mention in the high court orders regarding body cut vehicles, the actions ordered against chassis tempered and re-welded vehicles but the administration taking the advantage of the opportunity and taking all body cut vehicles in their custody. He added that “Malakand Division is already disaster-affected area and the administration rising unemployment by taking their vehicles. He criticised local police and said that already the owners paid tax on these vehicle parts, now the administration fulling their pockets under the guise of High Court orders.

ANP leader Ijaz Ali Khan criticised the Government and said “action against cut vehicles is only for their self benefits to full their pockets. The police and adminstration already received a huge money on check posts when these parts were brought to Malakand Division, now once again they started annoying people to rob the people pockets.

During the meeting, all parties leader showed deep concern on seizing the vehicles and warned the administration for a non-stop protest. They were given 10 days respite for revising the decision and said, “action against cut vehicles are not accepted in any way and they will go against the decision till to the last limits.