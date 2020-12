Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

ZURICH: Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 on Thursday, beating off competition from last year’s winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Lewandowski, who won the German league and cup double as well as the Champions League with Bayern, finished as top scorer in all three competitions and won the award for the first time. The 32-year-old also led Poland to Euro 2020 qualification and was named the 2019-20 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year in October.

“To win such an award and share this title with (previous winners) Messi and Ronaldo, is unbelievable and means so much to me,” Lewandowski said. “I am very proud and happy. This is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues. “This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions.” Manchester City full back Lucy Bronze won the women’s best player award, becoming the first female English player to take the prize.

Elsewhere, in the men’s categories, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp was named The Best Men’s Coach for the second successive year after guiding Liverpool to a first Premier League title in 30 years. Lewandowski’s Bayern team mate Manuel Neuer was named The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for goal of the year for his individual strike in a Premier League game against Burnley last December. Netherlands’ Sarina Wiegman was named The Best Women’s Coach and Sarah Bouhaddi was awarded The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. The awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.