American investors hope to buy Burnley before transfer window

MANCHESTER: American investors ALK Capital are aiming to complete their purchase of Premier League club Burnley in time to strengthen the Lancashire club’s squad during the January transfer window, a source close to the bid said on Friday. Burnley moved out of the bottom three with a goalless draw at Aston Villa on Thursday, following up their 1-0 away win at Arsenal on Sunday with another clean sheet and extending their unbeaten run to three games. Talks between the U.S group, led by former Wall Street banker Alan Pace and Burnley’s board, headed by majority shareholder Mike Garlick have intensified in recent weeks with just a few details remaining to be settled before a full submission to the Premier League for authorisation of the takeover, the source said. The Americans are hoping to get the deal wrapped up before Christmas but are ultimately keen to be in place at Turf Moor in order to invest in the squad in the one month long transfer period. The investors have been informed of Burnley’s specific needs in the transfer market and with Pace expected to take a hands-on role.













