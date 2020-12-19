Being an introvert is often misunderstood: Urwa

Urwa Hocane has kept quite busy over the past few years with a number of films and her own maiden production.

Now, with her film schedule wrapped and a new serial on air, Urwa has some time to catch a breath and talk it out.

Sitting down with Mira Sethi on her show Hello! Mira Sethi, Urwa got candid about herself, her career and being an introvert in the entertainment industry.

When Mira questioned whether Urwa still doesn’t like too much exposure

as she had said before, Urwa shared that she now puts in more effort to open up, and for good reason. “I am a major introvert. There came a time in my life when I realised that maybe being an introvert is being misunderstood,” she said.

“When you are quiet and in your own shell, people misunderstand it as you not making an effort, or maybe you’re rude and just not interested…” she went on. “Althought it’s none of that, you’re just an introvert!”

The Mere Ajnabi actor shared that now, whenever she meets an introverted person like herself she is especially kind to them and ensures that they aren’t misunderstood. “Now, I feel I’m more thoughtful about it, and am working on getting out of my shell and connecting with people.”

She also talked about how she doesn’t differentiate between the big and small screen – she chooses whatever her heart is set on. “Be it something small or very hard to do, if my heart is set on something and says I can do it and I want to learn, I know I can get it done. So, I don’t limit myself screen-wise,” said Urwa.

“I don’t like calling the TV screen the ‘small’ screen, there is nothing small about it.”

Urwa went on to share that she is also looking to do something on the theatre stage, if and whenever a good script comes by. We will just have to wait and watch!

Concluding her candid session, Urwa had two important life lessons. “Be kind to yourself and set correct boundaries..Sabr also has its limits.”