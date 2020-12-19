FIA team grills Shehbaz in jail; NAB sends questionnaire to JUI-F’s Fazl

A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday to interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Rs 25 billion money laundering case.

The team quizzed the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly about his alleged role in the money laundering.

A day earlier, it had interrogated his son Hamza Shahbaz in the case.

The FIA had registered the alleged money laundering case of Rs25 billion against him and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Earlier, the agency had written a letter to the Punjab prison department seeking permission to record statements of the father-son duo in Kot Lakhpat Jail. “The investigation officers of the FIA want to interrogate/record the statements of accused Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday and accused Shahbaz Sharif on Friday, respectively in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore,” read a letter written to Deputy Inspector General Prisons, Lahore.

On November 11, an accountability court had indicted Shehbaz, his son Hamza, daughter and other family members in a money laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB sent a 26-point questionnaire to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over corruption allegations. The provincial anti-graft body has directed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief to submit his reply by December 24 with evidence, and warned him of legal action against if he failed to comply.

The NAB has sought details of Rehman’s and his father’s sources of income, details of the properties purchased and inherited by his father as well as details of inherited properties owned by him and other family members. The JUI-F chief has also been told to submit details of sources of income for the 64 kanal land purchased in Dera Ismail Khan and two kanal and 15 marla agriculture land purchased in the name of his son. The anti-graft watchdog has also inquired about the source of income of the five marla land purchased in the name of Rehamn’s son in Multan cantonment. “Indicate the source of income for any other land that you or your family has bought in someone else’s name,” the NAB further asked.

The anti-graft body inquired about the nature of relation between Gul Asghar, Noor Asghar, Mohammad Jalal, Sher Bahadur, Mohammad Ashraf, Abdul Rauf, Shaukat Khan, Din Mohammad, Yasir, Abrar Ali Shah, Sharifullah, Tak Khan, Haji Shahzada, Abrar Ahmad and Mohammad Ramzan with JUI-F.

The questionnaire also stated that the JUI-F chief and his family members should give details of assets received as gifts, and what was bought in addition to the land and the assets received as gifts. “Also provide detail if you bought anything in someone else’s name and details of properties bought by siblings in addition to land,” NAB’s questionnaire further states. “Describe the assets you and your family have sold, the hotels, shops and homes built in the name of others,” it further asks.