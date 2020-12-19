PDM decides to give tough time to Govt; chalks out new schedule for public rallies

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to give more tough time to the government and chalked out a new schedule for holding meetings and rallies before the January 31 deadline, sources said on Friday.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has given the government January 31 deadline to resign. According to PDM sources, opinion has been sought from member parties on the proposed schedule of PDM rallies. The PDM sources said that according to the proposed schedule, PDM will hold a public rally in Bahawalpur on December 24 while the leadership of 11-party opposition alliance will address a rally in Larkana on December 27 in connection with Benazir Bhutto death anniversary. The PDM will hold next rallies in Mardan Dec 29, Sargodha January 2, Malakand Jan 4, Sialkot Jan 9, Bannu Jan 12, Tharparkar Jan 16, Faisalabad Jan 19, Khuzdar Jan 23 and Zhob on January 26. The PDM sources said that the opposition parties have given the government January 31 deadline to resign and if the government does not resign by January 31 then the PDM will start long march towards Islamabad.