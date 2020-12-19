KSE-100: Stocks close flat after volatile trading

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)fell flat on the last trading day of the week, as benchmark Kse-100 closed 26.14 points lower to close at 43,740.55 index level.

On Friday, the benchmark index started the day on a positive note, and gained 188.87 points to touch intraday high at 43,955.56. However, reversing its gains it lost momentum thereon, slipping to its intraday low at 43,638.33 after losing 128.36 points.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), foreign investors remained net sellers of worth $2.88 million worth of equities. While, among local investors, the selling table was led by Brokers which offloaded $1.09 million worth of equities, followed by Individuals which sold $0.84 million worth of equities. However, the buying table was led byCompanies which bought $3.15 million worth of equities, followed by Banks which raked in $1.06 million worth of equities.

The volume at Kse-100 index decreased from 286.34 million shares from the previous session to 247.71 millionshares, while the over-all market volumes also diminished from 497.56million shares in the previous sessionto 482 million shares. The volume chart was led by Pakistan Refinery Limited followed by Fauji Foods Limited and K-Electric Limited. The scripsexchanged 38.07 million, 31.50 million and 28.65 million shares, respectively.

Sectors, which dented the index were Fertilizer with 42 points, Cement with 26 points, Automobile Assembler with 8 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 8 points and Refinery with 6 points. Among the scrips the most points taken off the index was by ENGRO which stripped the index of 34 points followed by Pakistan Petroleum Limited with 11 points, Hub Power Company limited with 10 points, Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited with 7 points and Kohat Cement Company Limited with 7 points.

However, the only sector which lifted the index were, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 21 points, Automobile Parts & Accessories with 14 points, Commercial Banks with 14 points, Textile Composite with 10 points and Engineering with 8 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by Pakistan State Oil which contributed 28 points followed by Thal Limited with 15 points, Azgard Nine Limited with 14 points, HabibBank Limited with 10 points and National Bank of Pakistan with 9 points.

During the week, the market witnessed an impressive rally and gained 1.270.15 points, as the benchmark index posted a 30-month high as investors reacted to series of news-flow. During the week, the market sentiments were primarily buoyed by developments on the political front. The much hyped political noise was dampened after opposition alliance led by 11 political parties under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to show an impressive power show. The abysmal power show by the opposition alliance sent a sense of certainty among the investors, who were on the edge ever since the opposition began their mass movement against the government.

The week’s performance was also driven by the developments on economic front. The market welcomed increase in workers’ remittances, which crossed the $2-billion mark for the sixth consecutive month in November. Workers’ remittances increased 28.4 percent year-on-year to $2.34 billion in November 2020, pushing the cumulative flows to $11.8 billion during the July-November FY21, with a rise of 26.9pc compared to same period last year. Investors’ sentiments were also buoyed by China’s decision to bail out Pakistan as it has agreed to immediately provide $1.5 billion financing line to repay the $2 billion Saudi Arabia debt.

The exploration & production sector inter-alia witnessed a major surge during the week, on the back of global oil price surge. The global benchmark Brent crude oil traded above $52/ barrel- levels not seen since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, as crude oil continue to go higher due to the shrinking value of U.S dollar and hopes of US stimulus package that is expected set-off global oil demand. On Friday, Oil futures were little changed, but remained on track for a seventh straight weekly.

However, during the week sentiments took a hit primarily in the cement sector, as investors responded to an inquiry report of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) finalised on Tuesday, which has found massive profit-taking due to cartelisation by the cement sector.

The CCP inquiry was held from May to August 2020, and the analysis of the data also showed that the earning per share (EPS) of cement companies during the July-Sept 2020 quarter increased significantly compared to the same period last year. The report has highlighted that during this period EPS of Bestway Cement increased by 502 per cent, Lucky Cement by 133pc, D.G Khan Cement by 75pc, Cherat Cement by 191pc, Fauji Cement by 138pc, Maple Leaf Cement by 115pc and Kohat Cement by 473pc, etc.