IG Punjab appoints Syed Nayab Haider as focal person

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has appointed Syed Nayab Haider as focal person for coordination with the National Commission for Human Rights and a formal notification has been issued in this regard.As per the notification, Syed Nayab Haider will be the focal person for Punjab Police and keep close coordination with the National Commission for Human Rights in reporting and monitoring crimes related to journalists, media workers,bloggers and online content writers. It is worth mentioning that Syed Nayab Haider is also performing the duties of Director Public Relations Punjab Police and he has been given additional responsibility by IG Punjab Inam Ghani.













