IHC seeks reply from PTA in social media rules’ case

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday issued notices to the parties in a petition challenging social media rules devised by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

CJ IHC Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Journalists Defence Committee of Pakistan Bar Council over the request of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists to challenge social rules devised by PTA. The high court issued notices to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and sought response over the petition till January 25. Barrister Jahangir Jadoon appeared in the hearing to represent the petitioner.

Jadoon told the court that social media rules have been challenged after making a thorough review of the Constitution. Justice Minallah remarked that freedom of expression was very important for a society. The court wrote in its order earlier for avoiding such legislation which gives the impression of denying press freedom. He continued that it is a case of public interest and those societies have never risen up after being denied for free expression. The IHC chief justice directed that the rules framed by the relevant authorities should be forwarded to all stakeholders to hold meaningful dialogues. The CJ IHC added that violation of Article 19 and 19-A could not be made at any cost.














