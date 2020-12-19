Robbers’ kill security guard, loot Rs 9m

Two unidentified armed men shot and killed a security guard while injuring another outside a bank in Mandi Bahauddin and fled with a whopping Rs 9 million cash. According to police, the incident took place in Gala Mandi. The suspected robbers resorted to indiscriminate firing when they saw money being shifted from the bank to a van.

Resultantly, two security guards sustained gunshot wounds. One of them died on the spot. Subsequently, the armed men grabbed the bag containing Rs 9 million worth of currency notes and fled.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and cordoned it off to collect evidence. A police official said the police have launched an operation to arrest the culprits.