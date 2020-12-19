NAB Chief wants solid evidence to pursue investigations

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB chaired a meeting on Friday which was held at NAB Headquarters. Mr. Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah, Director General Operations, DG Rawalpindi attended the meeting whereas all DGs of regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed the performance of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus. The Honorable Chairman NAB directed all regional bureaus to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence, statements of the accused and witnesses as per law. It was decided to impart capacity building training courses for investigation officers and prosecutors to further enhance their abilities on modern lines by adopting scientific techniques/methods as per law.













