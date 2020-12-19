Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul’s Engin Altan, tells Fahad Mustafa to learn from Turkish dramas

In an interview, Fahad Mustafa commented on Engin Altan’s visit to Pakistan and said that the Turkish actor visited the country, made money and left In an interview, Fahad Mustafa commented on Engin Altan’s visit to Pakistan and said that the Turkish actor visited the country, made money and left

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan believes Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan is “one of the finest actors” and asked Pakistan’s actors to learn from him.

“Engin Altan is one of the finest actors we have seen on TV, and Dirilis: Ertugrul brought him a huge fame across the world,” said Senator Faisal while reacting to a news report carrying Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa’s comment regarding the Ertugrul character.

In an interview, Fahad Mustafa commented on Engin Altan’s visit to Pakistan and said that the Turkish actor visited the country, made money, and left.

The ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ actor believes that the entertainment industry is under a crisis, adding that people’s blood and sweat is involved in the work being done in the country

The Na Maloom Afraad actor believes that the entertainment industry is under a crisis, adding that people’s blood and sweat is involved in the work being done in the country.

“Everyone from the artists to the crew is focused on taking the industry forward,” said the actor. He added that due to this commitment, people should let the industry grow as Pakistan is not Turkey or India.

“Ertugrul came, sat with a lion, took [the money], and left. For them you are like this,” said Mustafa, adding that he believes for Pakistanis, the real artists are him and Humayun Saeed.

Seeing the news report, the senator tweeted that there is a “lot to be learnt” from the “great production” of Dirilis: Ertugrul and the director’s “meticulous attention to detail”.

“It is not a threat, it’s an opportunity,” said the PTI senator. News desk

Blurb