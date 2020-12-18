Freshening wave of flowery fragrant air takes away all saddening sad mood, bringing new hopes and aspirations, in spite of what damaging factors have been at play. The impact positive is there, change, the only constant can be felt through study and analysis of situations impacting development policy and administration. change becomes visible through behaviors and attitudes and structures and functions of public administration and development policy. An existential question for government is fairness and tactful management of public affairs. There are several things to learn and unlearn. New initiatives and new conversations indicate the dynamism and sound health of development policy and administration.

Since the emergence of public administration as an academic discipline in the sixties, the debate surrounding the reasons for the unsatisfactory progress of administrative reforms has grown considerably wider and more complex. Divergent views and approaches reflecting on policy perspectives with analyses of the implementation of development plans and performance of institutions have to be made known for policy making and implementation. Areas studies cover a wide range of relevant and important issues including the state of development planning, the bureaucracy and the policy apparatus. Other studies focus on the role of international agencies, local self-government, panchayats, cooperatives and NGO’s in meeting the needs of the people.

The machinery of public administration in Pakistan and anywhere is embedded in the larger context of society, state and public policy. It is important to understand the location of administration within a broader socio-political and economic context. Traditional modes of analysis have to be expanded to include issues that are concerned with the wider realm of politics, policies and government structures.

It is important to understand the location of administration within a broader socio-political and economic context. Traditional modes of analysis have to be expanded to include issues that are concerned with the wider realm of politics, policies and government structures.

It is only within such a comprehensive analytical framework that realistic suggestions can be made to improve developmental performance and to sustain administrative reforms in any country. Different approaches of study are suggested by experts, including those focusing on public enterprises or public corporations, within the enlarged framework. Broad ranging approaches and important conceptual insights provide guidance for researchers in the areas of public policy, pollical science and administration, and development related issues and public policy processes.

The provinces must act in a cohesive and understanding partnership with the federal government: three principal institutions of development; the legal framework, the markets, and organizations.

Reforms are essential in almost all areas and framework which are the focus of public policy and public administration. If modernization is the mission, negative attitudes and stereotypes have to be given up. Health, education, and employment or labor policies have to be re-examined in context of current policy and administration framework. All policies must contribute to strengthening national institutions leading to political and economic stability and significant improvement of national image and improvement in the level of living of the people. For this objective all out efforts are needed to tackle issues of poverty, ignorance, illiteracy and poor health standards.

We need to focus on economic reforms, legal deficiencies particularly with regard to markets regularization processes and agriculture and rural development. And to tackle issues of urbanization.

Politics of hate and fear leads nowhere. politics should be for the good of the country and its people. So, relax and work only with that objective in view. Believe me, it was so nice to look at picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoying a relaxed Sunday while feeding his pet dogs at the Bani Gala residence. What was the need for anyone to call PDM’s show pathetic? And Imran Khan himself is good enough to offer an olive branch to the opposition, if this was done with an open heart and good intentions.

Crux of the matter is the need to adopt a positive attitude. Those posing and tending to be more royal than the king are infact damaging your image Mr. prime Minister. Beware of such a lot who are otherwise self-serving and selfish in a way.

Good manners and positive attitudes are absolutely essential to lead a smart government and the people who are law abiding, sincere and respectful. This is requirement of good governess and development policy as well. Those who demonstrate respect invite respect from others, decentralization of administration will further create tension- free environment, improvement is urgently needed in federal-provincial relations.

Terrorism of any kind, anywhere, is a bitter reminder of brutal mind that prevents peace and sustainable development. Our resolve is to continue playing positive role for peace and stability in the regain. Counter-terrorism efforts have to be emboldened to protect the innocent and hapless humanity. Thankfully Pakistan’s sacrifices in this context are now fully acknowledged.

Every other day Pakistan has to tell India that its Ceasefire violations targeting civilians were a threat to regional peace and security.