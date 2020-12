ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he confirmed on Friday.

“Just got my covid test result and it is positive,” Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s coronavirus-monitoring body, wrote on Twitter.

“Will be isolating at home.”

