Indian Army deliberately target UN vehicle in Chirikot sector: ISPR

Indian Army resorted on unprovoked firing at Chirikot Sector of Line of Control (LoC) and deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two military observers on board, ISPR said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, two military observers were on-board the vehicle which was damaged in the attack. Both observers were rescued and safely evacuated from the site.

Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of #LOC. Indian troops deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with 2 Military Observers on board, enroute to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector. It must be noted that the UN (1/4) pic.twitter.com/9MB0uLpq6d — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 18, 2020

“It must be noted that The UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings,” said the ISPR.

“Such illegal and unlawful acts, against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well,” said the ISPR.

