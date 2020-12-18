Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, December 18, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Indian Army deliberately target UN vehicle in Chirikot sector: ISPR

Web Desk

Indian Army resorted on unprovoked firing at Chirikot Sector of Line of Control (LoC) and deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two military observers on board, ISPR said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, two military observers were on-board the vehicle which was damaged in the attack. Both observers were rescued and safely evacuated from the site.

“It must be noted that The UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings,” said the ISPR.

“Such illegal and unlawful acts, against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well,” said the ISPR.

