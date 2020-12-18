UNGA unanimously adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on self-determination

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly stamped its approval on Wednesday on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for people who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation.

“By adopting our resolution, the General Assembly has reaffirmed our legal, political and moral case in support of all peoples, including the Kashmiri people, to struggle for self-determination against foreign occupation by all means available to them,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram told APP after the 193-member body took action on the draft.

Adopted by consensus, the resolution, which was co-sponsored by 71 countries, calls on countries to immediately cease foreign military intervention and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

The text was recommended last month by the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

“This resolution empowers legitimate freedom movements and renews international commitment to help those living under occupation and subjugation,” Ambassador Akram added.

“Pakistan will continue to speak up for people who are suffering under foreign occupation,” he declared.

“This has been a cornerstone of our foreign policy and we are proud to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Under the terms of the resolution, the general assembly would reaffirm the universal realisation of the rights of all people, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination, to self-determination as a fundamental condition for the effective guarantee and observance of human rights.

It called on states to cease military intervention and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The resolution also urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation.