Islamabad student kills man who ‘raped him on gunpoint’

A student of a seminary murdered a man in Islamabad after the latter allegedly raped him at gunpoint, according to a police spokesperson.

The student later surrendered to Lohi Bher police in Islamabad. He claimed that the murdered man, Adil, took him to a field and sexually abused him at gunpoint.

“As soon as I got a chance to overcome the rapist, I killed him at the spot,” the accused claimed.

The police have arrested the student and launched a probe into the matter to ascertain facts regarding the case.