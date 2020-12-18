PM Imran Khan appoints former Silicon Valley & IBM Executive as Chairperson for Special Technology Zones Authority

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Amer Ahmed Hashmi as Chairperson for the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), according to a notification issued by the cabinet division on Wednesday, 9th December 2020.

In accordance with the Ordinance for the establishment of Special Technology Zones Authority on December 02, 2020 by President Arif Alvi, the new authority will focus on the growth of scientific and technological ecosystem in the country, primarily through fostering the development of technology zones and high-tech industrial parks, thereby contributing to the acceleration of the evolution of the national system of innovation. Headquartered in Islamabad, the federal body will help promote the global competitiveness of the domestic technology sector, as well as provide institutional and legislative support for attracting foreign direct investments in the high-tech sector. The Prime Minister of Pakistan is the President of Board of Governors of the STZ Authority.

As a global strategist, IT executive, and entrepreneur, Amer Hashmi possesses diverse global experience in organizational leadership with companies like IBM and MCI System house. He was the founding CEO of Si3 – Pakistan’s pioneering technology outsourcing firm that helped stimulate IT systems integration in public and private organizations in Pakistan. His work has been featured in Forbes Asia, Businessweek & Financial Times UK.Mr. Hashmi spent the last 10 years building knowledge ecosystem in his capacity as Advisor and Chief Strategy Officer at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). He was also the Chairman of Executive Committee of NUST Science & Technology Park and founding President of the Global Think Tank Network (GTTN).

Mr. Hashmi is a graduate of York University, Toronto and has been trained in several technical and specialized programs including an executive leadership on ‘Innovation for Economic Development’ from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.