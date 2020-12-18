‘Calibri Queen’: Firdous Awan strongly criticises Maryam Nawaz

Terming Maryam Nawaz a ‘Calibri Queen’, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Maryam Nawaz cannot be expected to like any democracy wherein her party is not in power.

“We cannot expect the one from the royal family who is aware of certain mannerisms and lacks democratic behaviour, the princess, to like any democracy wherein her family is not in power,” Firdous Awan said, while addressing a press conference.

The Punjab CM’s aide said she “strongly condemned” those who took shots at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s character because of jealousy and grudges and tried to mislead people through toxic statements.

She underscored that the literate and wise people were exhausted of this rotten system, as well as the ‘royal family’, slavery through the generations, this party and its palaces in Jati Umrah and new generations”.