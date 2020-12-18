Don’t mistake wealth for respect, says Ramiz Raja

LAHORE: Former cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja tweeted sound advice for aspiring young cricketers, a few hours after Mohammad Amir went public with the statement that he was quitting Pakistan cricket. Amir said in an interview that he was quitting international cricket due to the “hostile environment” and “mental torture” the left-arm pacer has been facing ever since he decided to limit himself to white-ball cricket. Ramiz reacted to the news, stating that it was the “sad untimely exit of a potential super star”. “Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities,” he said. The former opening batsman then took an indirect shot at the pacer, reminding youngsters not to ‘mistake wealth for respect’. “Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy shit!”

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle in his respective tweet on Thursday also reacted to Amir’s decision of taking an indefinite break from international cricket after reservations with the national team management. Bhogle believed that the fast-bowlers career would be remembered for what could have been in the aftermath of the shocking decision. “I hope he is content. In cricketing terms he will be remembered for what might have been,” Bhogle tweeted. Previously, the pacer had openly expressed his disappointment on social media after New Zealand tour snub. He had also taken tacit digs at head coach misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, on Twitter, in the recent past.