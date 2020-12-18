Amber Heard ignores criticism on ‘controversial’ pictures?

Actress Amber Heard headed to Istanbul following her testimony in Johnny Depp case in London earlier this year.

She had appeared as a witness in the trial of Depp’s case against a British tabloid.

The actor was suing the newspaper for calling him “wife beater” while referring to his former wife Amber Heard.

Amber went to Istanbul on vacations following the conclusion of the trial in London.

The actress came under intense criticism for couple of her pictures which she took in the Turkish city.

In the pictures, The “Aquaman” star was seen wearing headscarf.

Despite all the criticism, the actress has not deleted the so-called controversial pictures from her Instagram account where she is followed by almost 4 million followers.