Case filed against Saif Ali Khan for hurting religious sentiments

Acase has been registered against actor and producer Saif Ali Khan for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in his recent interview related to upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’.

According to details, the case was lodged by an advocate in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioner stated the actor had said in his interview that ‘Adipurush’ will show the “humane” side of Ravan.

“It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient; justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose,” Saif said.

Moreover, the plea will be heard in the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Uttar Pradesh.