Watch ‘Tenet’ online — here’s how to stream the film on-demand from home

After an unprecedented rollout to theatres in 2020, ‘Tenet’ is finally available to stream online. The Christopher Nolan flick hit theatres in September after having its release date pushed back numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The science-fiction thriller was one of the first major Hollywood films to be released in theatres after COVID precautions saw a majority of cinemas shut down across the country.

‘Tenet’ is still showing in theatres right now, in 70mm, 35mm and IMAX formats. You can check Tenet showtimes and purchase tickets here. Tenet is also now available for home viewing, with the film available to stream via PVoD services. If you want to watch ‘Tenet’ online, you’ll have to download the film from one of the big entertainment sites. ‘Tenet’ is available to purchase for $19.99 at Amazon. Your purchase gets you instant access to stream the film from your TV, phone or other connected device. The film is yours to keep so you can watch it as many times as you want. Tenet is also available for $19.99 via FandangoNOW, which is offering the 2.5-hour film in regular HD and 4K UHD versions.

As of now, the only way to stream Tenet is by purchasing it outright. Warner Bros. is expected to offer a rental option in January. Prefer a physical copy? You can also purchase the film as part of a Blu-Ray/DVD combo pack. Your purchase includes a special code that lets you access a digital version of the film as well. The three-disc set includes a number of bonus features, from behind-the-scenes clips, to cast and crew commentary on the making of the film.