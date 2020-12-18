Covid vaccine to be available in Pakistan in Feb or March: Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that Covid vaccine will be available in Pakistan in February or March 2021. Talking to a private television channel, Dr Faisal Sultan said that a coronavirus vaccine would be available in Pakistan next year in February or March and it will be free for all the citizens. He said Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the densely populated areas of the country and the positivity ratio in Karachi is highest. He said that the Covid-19 vaccine to be procured by the government would be vaccinated free of cost to the Pakistani public. He assured that the vaccine will be procured keeping in view its safety, efficacy and effectiveness. He once again asked the people to fully comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.













