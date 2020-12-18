Britain lauds Pak army’s role in regional peace

Britain has appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in regional peace, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region.