PTCL & Ufone CEO Rashid passes away after prolonged illness

The CEO and president of PTCL and Ufone, Rashid Khan, passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness. According to the PTCL spokesperson, Khan had been admitted to a hospital in Islamabad for the last few days. Rashid Khan took charge of Ufone in August 2017 and was later appointed as the CEO of PTCL Group in March 2019.

Khan was considered a veteran of the telecom industry and had held several leading positions in the last 25 years. From July 2008 till August 2014, he was the CEO and president of Mobilink. Khan worked in Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for various international companies. He was also awarded patents for his inventions. Rashid Khan was acknowledged for taking various successful initiatives at the Group level, particularly for modernising the PTCL and Ufone networks and enhancing customer experience. Rashid Khan remained in the senior management positions in the telecom industry in various companies locally and internationally. Having extraordinary leadership qualities, he was one of the pioneers in the Pakistan telecom industry and was held in great respect for his contributions. He will be remembered as an exceptionally successful business leader who was also a great human being, having humility, compassion and respect for his colleagues, said the PTCL, adding the PTCL and Ufone family conveys its sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family.