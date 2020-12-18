STEP students bag top 3 positions in National MDCAT 2020 result

STEP has once again proved its supremacy in Entry Test Preparation classes and has secured top 3 positions in National MDCAT 2020 announced recently. Hafiz Muhammad Ehsan Arshad got 1st position with 197 marks. 2nd position was secured by Hafsa Ejaz with 196 marks and 3rd position was shared by 5 students; Syeda Samar Hamdani, Hafiza Amber Fatima Iftikhar, Hamza Saleem Baig, Mohsin Rashid, Sanam Altaf and Uzair Nabil with 195marks. It is worth mentioning here that in 2020, due to corona crisis, there were no physical classes possible. Alhamdulillah, STEP took the challenge and started online preparation for entry tests. Spectacular results of National MDCAT, ECAT and NUMS are a proof of its success in this new mode of learning and preparation. Earlier, in NUMS Result 2020, our brilliant students bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions along with 9 out of first 10 positions. Similarly, our student Saqlain Mushtaq notched 1st position in ECAT Result 2020.













