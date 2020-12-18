SLIC, Bank Alfalag sign agreement

State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan and Bank Alfalah have signed an agreement to facilitate the State Life’s policyholders where they can easily deposit their due policy premiums and loan installments in any branch of the Bank throughout the country. For the time being, this facility is available in Karachi and entire Baluchistan: soon it will be available in the entire country.

State Life is the leading insurer in the country that extends the benefits of life Insurance to all sections of society, especially to the more flourishing segments of the society spread in towns & Villages throughout Pakistan. Its aim is to widen the area of operation of life insurance and making it available to as large a section of the population as possible. Besides the remarkable performance shown by State Life, it is also worth highlighting that it is the only life insurance company that has been awarded the Insurer Financial Strength rating of ‘AAA’ by PACRA. This is the highest possible rating which an insurer can get and denotes State Life’s exceptionally strong financial strength to meet policyholder`s expectation and contractual obligations.