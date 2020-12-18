French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Wearing a white medical mask, French President Emmanuel Macron went ahead with a planned speech by videoconference Thursday, hours after testing positive for COVID-19 following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders.

The French and Spanish prime ministers and the EU Council president were among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.

Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” on Thursday morning and will self-isolate for seven days, the presidency said in a brief statement. It did not detail what symptoms Macron experienced or what treatment he might be receiving. The 42-year-old president “will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement added. His wife, Brigitte, 67, tested negative on Thursday. She has no symptoms and will self-isolate as a precaution, her office said.