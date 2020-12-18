Lahore Jalsa and PDM

Maryam Nawaz spent a busy week to make Lahore jalsa successful from PDM platform. In fact, she went the extra mile to make it happen. But did she carry the day?

It was perhaps the first occasion in the political history of Pakistan that a political party or political alliance announced a public gathering and then the political party moved from pillar to post to invite the people to join it. It was so embarrassing. In fact, political parties just announce a gathering, leaving on to the people to respond if they wish. Political workers don’t need special goading for stimulation. But it seemed that PML N feared that its voter would give them the cold shoulder, causing jalsa a mass humiliation for them.

PTI unfurled its sails from the same place, the Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore. Imran Khan just gave the call of jalsa and people started pouring in. Then people saw how the success story starting from Minar-e-Pakistan culminated at his premiership, hosting him to the PM House.

In the current jalsa, PDM had announced to give resignations. Being a student of politics, I know that no political party has ever resigned from the parliament. Resignation ploy is only used for pressure to win some favour. It did happen in the past. During the tenure of PML N, PTI announced resignation from assemblies. In fact they submitted their resignations to the Speaker of National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq. It is prerogative of the Speaker whether to accept them or not. Then Syed Khursheed Shah, the then leader of the Opposition in the NA requested Sardar Ayaz Sadiq not to accept the PTI resignations. But in the recent case, Imran Khan has elaborately said that if the Opposition wants, let them do so and they will hold by-elections.

Here things are a bit different. Maulana Fazalur Rehman wants all parties in the PDM should resign from the assemblies. PML N also agrees to it to some extent. In this party, pro-Nawaz members want to resign but pro-Shahbaz members have different idea. They say that Maryam herself is not in the Assembly but she wants to oust them too.

Some people say that prior to jalsa, while parading in the city, Maryam Nawaz raised slogans in the favour of Hamza Shahbaz just to give impression of their unison. Anyhow, an important party of the alliance, PPP doesn’t agree on resignation. This party has not shown any such activity nor is there any announcement to show that they follow the same line given by Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz.

As far as resignations are concerned, Pakistan has seen many governments in and out of the office but none of them has ever given resignations. It was much ado about nothing. And then there is definite procedure of resignation. If a member of National Assembly wants to resign, he submits his written resignation to the Speaker who calls him in person to ask if he is resigning under any pressure or at his free will. If he acknowledges any pressure, then the resignation is not accepted. If otherwise, he is considered resigned.

This prelude makes it clear that PDM is raising empty slogans. Practically, no member of the parties included in the alliance has submitted his or her resignation to the Speaker of provincial or national assembly. It can be said: Barking dogs seldom bite.

PDM wants to overthrow the incumbent government but it is not a child’s play. PTI held bigger jalsa than they. Imran Khan also staged a prolonged sit-in but PML N government completed its term. Therefore, the Opposition can hold public gatherings when and where it wants. The government has given them a free hand.

But today, the number of corona cases is threatening. Its second surge is far more alarming. Today RAW factor can’t be ruled out. A few days ago, securities agencies have apprehended a big network of RAW which had some Afghan and Indian nationals. If there is any act of terror in any PDM jalsa, it would strengthen the impression of their cohesion.

Lahorites have rejected PDM narrative. In spite of a month long preparations, Lahorites have given them the cold shoulder. Secondly, the jalsa has left no doubt that there is a split in PDM, besides grouping in PML N ranks. Maryam Nawaz has announced disciplinary action against those who opted not to attend the gathering.

Inner circles of PML N say that Hamza Shahbaz has tight control on Lahore organization. That’s why; very few PML N workers were seen in the Jalsa. Moreover, there was scuffle between the workers of JUI and PML N. Parties included in PDM have reservations that Maryam Nawaz has the policy to hijack PDM. Very soon, PDM will be washing its linen in the public.

For making and breaking of governments, Parliament forum exists. The Opposition must acknowledge and play its due role and be contented on its share of cake. It must not intrude the forbidden property for Pakistan’s good.