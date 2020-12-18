SHC rejects bail plea of Aijaz Jakhrani in graft cases

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected the petition seeking bail of Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, who is facing graft cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday. The Sindh High Court (SHC) has also rejected the interim bail plea of Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in the graft cases against him. The officials of the anti-corruption watchdog were activated to arrest Jakhrani after the rejection of his bail petition, however, he did not appear in the hearing. During the hearing, Jakhrani’s counsel argued that the corruption reference was biased and the inquiry was initiated against his client over the request of political rivals. The NAB prosecutor told the court that reference has been filed against Jakhrani and others over his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities. He added that two references were filed against Jakhrani and further investigation is underway. An inquiry was underway against him for possessing assets beyond income and financial irregularities in Jacobabad highway. In another development, Jakhrani and other accused appeared before an accountability court in Sukkur in assets beyond income case today.













