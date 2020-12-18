Severe cold grips Pakistan as dense fog persists in Punjab

Several cold waves have gripped entire Pakistan since the last wet spell, the northern, western and north-western parts of the country are experiencing freezing temperature with the routine life in plain areas of Punjab paralysed by dense fog on Thursday morning.

According to details, the fog blanketing the plains areas of Punjab in the morning decreasing the temperature which turned weather more cold.

The minimum tempe rature recorded in different cities of Punjab best illustrates the situation: Jhelum, Attock, Faisalabad and Chakwal 2 degree Celsius; Multan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha 3 degree Celsius, Lahore and Sahiwal 4 degree Celsius; DG Khan 5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, dense fog meant flight operation was again suspended at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore after visibility had reduced to just 30 meters, resulting in delay or cancelation of several flights.

Same was case with the motorway as the Lahore-Sheikhupura section of Islamabad-Lahore Motorway had to be closed for traffic.

The motorists also faced huge problems on GT Road and other highways of Punjab. In Lahore and other areas of Punjab, dense fog hovered around even hours after sunrise with sun barely managing to appear by the time this report was being filed. The severity of weather can be gauged by the fact that the minimum temperature in Karachi dipped to 8 degree Celsius. For the next 24 hours, the Met Office has predicted that northern areas and north-western Balochistan will continue experiencing severe cold weather with the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh engulfed by fog.

As far as the past 24 hours are concerned, Kalam was the coldest place in Pakistan with a minimum temperature of minus 12 degree Celsius.

It was followed by minus 9 in Kalat, minus 8 in Skardu, minus 7 in Quetta, minus 6 in Parachinar, minus 5 in Zhob and minus 4 in Murree.