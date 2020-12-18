Vegetable exports increase 20.16% in first four months of FY2020-21

Vegetables exports during first four months of FY 2020-21 increased by 20.16 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Oct 20, vegetables worth US $ 66,554 thousand exported as compared to US $ 55,386 thousand of same period of last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of tobacco increased by 9.72 per cent, Tobacco worth US $ 8,376 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 7,634 thousand of same period of last year.













