Pakistan to share experiences in social protection, poverty alleviation

Makhdoom-Khusro-BakhtyarDr Bandar Hajjar, President of IsDB Group, and Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic Affairs, co-chaired online launch of the report on “Mapping Pakistan’s Resource Centres”.

This report focuses on four key sectors of the economy (1) agriculture (2) agro-based industry (3) pharmaceutical industry and (4) information communication technology. The profiles of sixteen Pakistani institutions- referred as Resource Centres- that have excellence in the respective field and developed reliable technologies have been published which can be shared by other member countries.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the IsDB’s support in socio-economic development of Pakistan and thanked IsDB and Pakistani institutions for undertaking the mapping exercise. He underlined the importance of this report by saying that this will help the developing member countries to benefit from Pakistan’s experience through knowledge sharing.