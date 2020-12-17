Pacer Mohammad Amir quits international cricket due to ‘mental torture’ by current administration

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir says he is retiring from international cricket after being treated in a “shabby” manner and “mentally tortured” by his team’s management.

The 28-year-old, who had already retired from Tests, was not selected in the 35-member squad for the New Zealand series last month and was also overlooked for the home series against Zimbabwe.

“Right now I am leaving cricket. I am being mentally tortured. I don’t think, I will be able to handle this kind of torture because I have been tortured a lot from 2010 to 2015,” Amir was quoted as saying by CricTracker.

The left-armer, who arrived at the scene in a T20I game against England in June 2009, participated in 147 international fixtures in which he took 259 wickets.

He was also part of the Pakistan squad which won the 2009 World T20I.

Furthermore, he said, “My personal decision to leave Test cricket was taken in a wrong way. My retirement was attached to my desire of playing T20 leagues.”

“I was wishing to invest everything in white-ball cricket for Pakistan. But every now and then some one or the other person came out with a statement. Our bowling coach came out and said, I ditched them, somebody says work load wasn’t properly handled,” he added.

The former opening batsman then took an indirect shot at the pacer, reminding youngsters not to “mistake wealth for respect”.

“Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy s**t!”