Indian PM Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz after mother’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to condole the demise of his mother.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week forwarded the letter to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, asking her to covey it to his father who is in London since last year for his treatment.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, had passed away in Britain on November 22. Her body was later flown to Pakistan and she was laid to rest at the family’s Jati Umra estate in Lahore.