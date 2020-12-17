SME’s promotion a must to further improve economic indicators: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that country’s all economic indicators were on positive trajectory and promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) was a must to bring further improvement.

Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on SMEs, the prime minister instructed the authorities concerned for accomplishment of the targets set for SMEs’ uplift.

Federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Hammad Azhar, SAPM Usman Dar, Board of Investment chairman, federal secretaries of industries, commerce, finance, energy, petroleum and law, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue, deputy governor of State Bank, Commissioner Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, CEO SMEDA, managing director of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and senior officers attended the meeting.

The chief secretary Sindh, and secretaries of industries from Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and CEO of Trade Development Authority participated through video link.

The prime minister said that the SMEs were key component of the economy and their empowerment would help strengthen the economic outlook and create employment opportunities.

The meeting was told that the government was in consultation with all the stakeholders to extend financial support to SMEs for which a special fund would also be created.

It was also told that targets had been set to address legal, administrative and regulatory issues for betterment of SMEs sector. Moreover, the restructuring of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was also being done to facilitate the business sector.

The meeting was told that the working groups had been created in the provinces and SMEs’ database was being updated on priority for their timely facilitation.