PTI Fish Rots from the Tail

The heroically rising PTI with its dynamic leadership of honest and straightforward Chairman Imran Khan are being robbed of their charm and charisma by their local representatives like Sardar Muhammad Ali (ex MPA PTI) & Tanveer Rai (President PTI Capital Youth Wing Islamabad), President and Treasurer of Pakistan Employees Cooperative Society Islamabad. To the utter disappointment and disgust of activist of PTI they got elected on fake documents. Without the mandatory qualifying period of one year after becoming a fully paid membership they contested the elections and using their political clout and muscle-flexing goons managed to get elected with the support of a few ill intended property dealeres.

Their opposition, the defeated candidates challenged the whole process in the competent court of law. Lo & behold they bought them out & defused them by giving contracts and other favors to people of their choice without following procedures in violation of PPRA rules, Byelaws and established practices. They are tarnishing the image of the party and their leadership. We believe the proud and noble Chairman PTI will initiate necessary remedial and corrective measures and direct the Ministry of Interior & Chief Commissioner, the Secretary Cooperatives Dept Islamabad not to entertain any request from any politician as these individuals are known to flaunt their close relations with Shehryar Afridi and Zulfi Bukhari. During their illegitimate tenure, they have committed numerous violations and illegal acts, all for personal gains. For a party that has come into power for declaring a crusade against corruption, this case will be a test of its resolve and to make such individuals accountable for their actions a testament of it.