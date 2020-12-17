TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested in Lahore

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested the local businessman Mian Kashif Zameer who hosted the visit of Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan from the popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul series to Pakistan.

Kashif Zameer is a Pakistani TikToker. He is known for wearing lots of gold in his routine life. He is managing director of a private business company.

Kashif invited Dirilis Ertugrul lead actor Engin Altan Düzyatan to Pakistan to work as ambassador for his brand. Engin Altan had arrived in Lahore one week ago. Kashif struck a deal of $1 million with Turkish actor Engin Altan. Later, it was reported that Kashif did not pay the amount he promised to Engin Altan. He paid only half of the amount to the Turkish actor.

He was held by Lahore police in an early Thursday morning raid led by SSP Investigation for hurling threats at a private TV channel reporter, Hammad Aslam. His security guards were also taken into custody.

Reports in local media suggest that the accused resisted arrest. A case was registered with Lahore’s Ghalib Market Police Station before his arrest.

Meanwhile, the provincial police also detained the accomplices of Rawalpindi’s Farrukh Khokhar.

However, in the wake of the aforementioned visit, news regarding the organiser of the trip has been making rounds. According to Express PK, seems like the actor was unaware that his host in Pakistan has apparently been charged with fraudulent activities in the past. Now, it has been reported that Kashif Zameer, who organised Düzyatan’s trip to Pakistan, has been arrested by Lahore police.